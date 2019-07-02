Apache Software Foundation's Code-Base Valued At $20 Billion USD

The Apache Software Foundation has published their 2019 fiscal year report highlighting their more than 350 open-source projects/initiatives and this also marks their 20th anniversary.
The Apache Software Foundation's 2019 report values their code-base at more than $20 billion USD using the COCOMO 2 model for estimating. Though for their 2019 fiscal year the foundation turned a profit of $585k USD thanks to sponsors. There are more than 190 million lines of code within Apache repositories.
Some of the Apache Software Foundation's most popular projects this year included Spark, Hadoop, Hafka, Lucene, Flink, ZooKeeper, Beam, Cordova, and Airflow.
Those wanting to read the 2019 fiscal year report in full for the Apache Software Foundation can do so at Apache.org.
