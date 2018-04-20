AMD's Alex Deucher has sent in a small set of fixes for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver in the Linux 4.17 kernel.
The three patches are for fixing a dark screen issue with AMDGPU DC, a fix for clock/voltage dependency tracking for WattMan, and an updated SMU interface for the yet-to-be-announced Vega 12 GPU.
What makes the pull request notable is the dark screen issue fixed. I've run into this issue on some hardware when using AMDGPU DC where the display is a lot darker and I've also seen a few other comments from users in the forums about experiencing similar behavior with this new display code stack.
Well, fortunately, if that's the case for you upgrading to the latest Git code of Linux 4.17 within a few days should end up hopefully taking care of this issue.
