Updated AMD GPU Firmware Blobs Land In Linux-Firmware.Git For PSP 13.0.8, GC 10.3.7

AMD's Radeon Linux graphics driver developers remain very busy working on their upcoming GPU support.
Ahead of new Radeon and Instinct graphics hardware shipping later in the year, AMD open-source Linux driver developers are quietly chipping away at the new hardware enablement. But as mentioned it hasn't drawn as much attention this round due to their new approach of enabling new GPUs. They are moving to GPU IP block based enumeration and thus a more modularized bring-up with just bringing up all the different blocks in their own patch series as opposed to presenting a big entire patch series for enabling a new GPU that is headlined by some colorful fishy codename and ties together all of the different enablement pieces for a particular GPU.
This new approach allows AMD to get more work done quietly and getting out the open-source code sooner as they can clear legal and technical code reviews more quickly on the smaller patch series rather than needing to get sign-offs on massive patch series as has been the case in the past.
This approach has also meant being able to get the closed-source firmware binaries published sooner. Earlier this month AMD published new firmware binaries for some of these GPU IP blocks they have recently been tackling.
On Friday they pushed out updated firmware for some of their IP blocks for their PSP secure processor and graphics controller (GC). The PSP 13.0.8 and GC 10.3.7 were updated. These new firmware blobs can be found in Linux-firmware.git. Just another refreshing sign from this new development approach compared to the times in the past of having to wait until just before the actual hardware launch or even right after the hardware launch before AMD has made public their firmware binaries that are necessary for the open-source driver to provide hardware acceleration.
AMD on Friday also sent in more fixes to drm-next for their changes queuing up for Linux 5.18. That includes fixes for the new IP blocks of SMU 13.0.5, DCN 3.1.5, DCN 3.1.6, and more. There are also fixes for the MI200 series "Aldebaran", a DC GPU reset fix, runtime power management fix for APUs, SR-IOV fix, and other random fixes. There is also work on the CRIU support for AMD set to be introduced in v5.18.
