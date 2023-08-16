Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
XWayland 23.2 Released With Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, EI Support
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan once again stepped up to manage this release and get it all organized ahead of the major H2'2023 Linux distribution releases. XWayland 23.2 introduces optional support for emulated input (EI) via the libei library, support for the tearing control protocol, and the XWayland rootful mode is now resizable with libdecor.
The wp-tearing-control-v1 protocol is indeed about optionally allowing screen tearing to happen with async page flipping in the case of desiring lower latency or maximum gaming performance without regard for perfect rendering.
XWayland 23.2 also has a number of DRM platform fixes for BSD operating systems, a lot of code cleaning, an optimization for depth 24 windows, and various bug fixes.
The very brief XWayland 23.2 release announcement can be found on the X.Org mailing list.