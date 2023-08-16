XWayland 23.2 Released With Tearing Control, Resizable Rootful, EI Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 16 August 2023 at 06:09 AM EDT. 3 Comments
WAYLAND
XWayland 23.2 is out as stable today for this X.Org Server code for enjoying X11 window/client support within Wayland compositors. Several new features are implemented for this XWayland 23.2 milestone.

Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan once again stepped up to manage this release and get it all organized ahead of the major H2'2023 Linux distribution releases. XWayland 23.2 introduces optional support for emulated input (EI) via the libei library, support for the tearing control protocol, and the XWayland rootful mode is now resizable with libdecor.

The wp-tearing-control-v1 protocol is indeed about optionally allowing screen tearing to happen with async page flipping in the case of desiring lower latency or maximum gaming performance without regard for perfect rendering.

Steam on (X)Wayland


XWayland 23.2 also has a number of DRM platform fixes for BSD operating systems, a lot of code cleaning, an optimization for depth 24 windows, and various bug fixes.

The very brief XWayland 23.2 release announcement can be found on the X.Org mailing list.
