libei 1.0 Released For Better Supporting Emulated Input On Wayland
The libei 1.0 project milestone has now been achieved for this open-source effort started by Red Hat's Peter Hutterer for better emulated input support on Wayland.
Libei is a library for sending emulated input to the Emulated Input Server (EIS) and then libeis as the library component to it. Libei is primarily focused on Wayland usage with the Wayland compositor to tie into the libeis library.
The libei documentation notes that the emulated input client is roughly equivalent to a physical input device from the kernel and the events feed into the normal input stack, but the events can be distinguished inside the Wayland compositor to allow for more fine-grained access control around input emulation. To Wayland clients, however, emulated input events are indistinguishable from real input devices.
With the release of libei 1.0, the EI protocol has been firmed up, the Meson build system support is now more robust, and there were various library changes before slapping on the "1.0" tag. More details on the libei 1.0 release via Peter's release announcement.
