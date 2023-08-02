XWayland 23.2 RC2 Restores An Optimization For Depth 24 Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 2 August 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT. 2 Comments
X.ORG
The second release candidate of XWayland 23.2 is now available that restores an earlier performance optimization around depth 24 windows.

XWayland 23.2 is introducing optional support for emulated input via libei, support for the Wayland tearing control protocol, and the XWayland rootful mode is now resizable with libdecor. The wp-tearing-control-v1 protocol is indeed about optionally allowing screen tearing to happen with async page flipping in the case of desiring lower latency or maximum gaming performance without regard for perfect rendering.

XWayland 23.2 is also set to bring DRM platform support for BSD, dropping many irrelevant/old DDX components, fixing the build without GBM, and many other fixes.

XWayland Linux gaming


With today's XWayland 23.2 RC2 release, there is a handful of bug fixes over the prior release candidate. Most notable is re-enabling an optimization for depth 24 windows being re-parented in depth 32 windows. This optimization avoids implicit redirection with depth 32 windows and thereby saves pixmap storage and avoids intermediate copies for depth 24 windows.

The list of the handful of patches making up XWayland 23.2 RC2 can be found via today's release announcement.
2 Comments
