Unvanquished 0.53 Released For This Leading Open-Source FPS Game

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 August 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Released on Sunday was Unvanquished 0.53 Beta as the latest in a long string of betas for this one of the most promising open-source first person shooter (FPS) games.

It's been over a year since Unvanquished 0.52 Beta for this game built atop the Daemon Engine, which is a distant fork now from id Tech 3 code. Unvanquished used to deliver monthly betas but the developers over the past year have been busy and Unvanquished 0.53 Beta is huge.


Unvanquished 0.53 has much improved AI with the bots now being more realistic and fun to play against, the GUI/HUD framework switched from libRocket to RmIUi, various gameplay changes, improved benchmarking support (something I've been after!), and various other improvements. There is also a whole lot of bug fixing.

Unvanquished developers conclude their 0.53 beta announcement with, "There is still a lot of work for us to do: many AI improvements are still possible, we still need to update the GUI/HUD lib we use to its latest version, and to implement better GUIs with it, and most importantly we still hope to replace our old NaCl integration with Wasm, which would allow us to support more hardware architectures like ARM systems. We also know the gameplay is not perfect, but we believe we improved the game a lot in that year of development."

More details on the Unvanquished 0.53 Beta release and download links for this free first person shooter game via Unvanquished.net. I'll be updating to Unvanquished 0.53 for my Unvanquished benchmarking for graphics card and driver testing shortly.
