Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released - Powered By Linux 6.5, GNOME 45 & Other Updates

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 September 2023 at 05:54 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU
The beta images of the Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" release are now available for testing ahead of the planned official release in October.

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series for having the newest hardware support and kernel functionality. Ubuntu 23.10 features GNOME 45 components for its official desktop spin, its Firefox snap is enabling Wayland by default, ZFS install support has been added to its new installer, there is experimental TPM-based full disk encryption, the GCC 13 compiler is now used for building all packages and the default compiler version, and there is a wealth of other package updates too.

Ubuntu 23.10 also has improved PPA management and security. This release also uses dhcpcd5 to replace the ISC DHCP client.

On the downside, Ubuntu 23.10 isn't shipping any GIMP 3.0 snapshot. Ubuntu also decided to delay its Snap-based CUPS printer.

Ubuntu 23.10 desktop


Making Ubuntu 23.10 all the more important is that it's the last feature cycle before the all-important Ubuntu 24.04 Long-Term Support (LTS) release in April.

The official release of Ubuntu 23.10 is expected on 12 October. Those wanting to help in testing the Ubuntu 23.10 beta releases can find the announcement with the various download links via the Ubuntu mailing list.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.5 Now Powering Ubuntu 23.10
Ubuntu 23.10's Firefox Snap Enabling Wayland By Default
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
Ubuntu 23.10 Restores ZFS File-System Support In Its Installer
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Canonical Releases LXD 5.17 With OpenZFS 2.2 Delegation Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Xfce's Wayland Roadmap Updated
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options