Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released - Powered By Linux 6.5, GNOME 45 & Other Updates
The beta images of the Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" release are now available for testing ahead of the planned official release in October.
Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series for having the newest hardware support and kernel functionality. Ubuntu 23.10 features GNOME 45 components for its official desktop spin, its Firefox snap is enabling Wayland by default, ZFS install support has been added to its new installer, there is experimental TPM-based full disk encryption, the GCC 13 compiler is now used for building all packages and the default compiler version, and there is a wealth of other package updates too.
Ubuntu 23.10 also has improved PPA management and security. This release also uses dhcpcd5 to replace the ISC DHCP client.
On the downside, Ubuntu 23.10 isn't shipping any GIMP 3.0 snapshot. Ubuntu also decided to delay its Snap-based CUPS printer.
Making Ubuntu 23.10 all the more important is that it's the last feature cycle before the all-important Ubuntu 24.04 Long-Term Support (LTS) release in April.
The official release of Ubuntu 23.10 is expected on 12 October. Those wanting to help in testing the Ubuntu 23.10 beta releases can find the announcement with the various download links via the Ubuntu mailing list.
