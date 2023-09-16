Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Ubuntu 23.10's Firefox Snap Enabling Wayland By Default
As another interesting technical change to look forward to with Ubuntu 23.10 besides the ZFS install option returning is the Firefox Snap used as the default web browser on the Ubuntu desktop will now feature Wayland support enabled rather than resorting to XWayland.
Canonical's Amin Bandali on the Ubuntu desktop team announced on Friday this decision that goes into effect starting with Ubuntu 23.10. Those using the Firefox Snap on prior Ubuntu Linux releases will by default still use the XWayland version.
"Firefox snap now has Wayland enabled by default in Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), the current Ubuntu development series.
Outside of Mantic, the Firefox snap currently still defaults to XWayland even when running in a Wayland session, as that is the most well-tested scenario. Switching Firefox snap to default to Wayland mode when running under a Wayland session in Mantic (which will be the next Ubuntu interim release) should help the Desktop team and Mozilla folks gather feedback and gauge the readiness of Firefox’s native Wayland support, ahead of the next Ubuntu LTS release."
More details on this Ubuntu 23.10 default change via the Ubuntu Discourse.