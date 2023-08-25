Ubuntu Delays Transition To Snap'ed CUPS Print Server

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 August 2023 at 09:50 AM EDT. 14 Comments
UBUNTU
Since 2021 among other Snap'ing efforts for converting formerly Ubuntu DEB packages to Canonical's Snap sandboxed app packaging format has been the CUPS print server. The plan was to replace the Debian-packaged CUPS with the Snap-based CUPS for Ubuntu 23.10 but now that is being pushed back to next year.

The effort around the CUPS Snap has been to provide a complete printing stack for Linux and other Snap-supporting platforms. Yesterday Till Kamppeter announced they have decided to revert to the Debian-packaged CUPS printing solution until Ubuntu 24.10. Due to the CUPS Snap not being in good enough shape ahead of the Ubuntu 23.10 UI freeze and being past the feature freeze, the CUPS Snap had to be delayed. There is integration work with the GNOME Control Center that still needs to happen and the D-Bus support in Snapd needs to be finished up.

But due to Ubuntu 24.04 being a Long-Term Support cycle and not wanting to introduce the CUPS Snap that cycle without first vetting in a non-LTS release, this is delaying the CUPS Snap until at least Ubuntu 24.10 in one year from now.

Snapcraft CUPS


For the future transition the first focus will be on the Ubuntu Core Desktop followed by the Ubuntu classic desktop. More details on the Ubuntu CUPS Snap delay via this Discourse post. At least there will be plenty of Ubuntu users happy by this change for one less Snap, especially one that would have otherwise been premature and prone to additional problems.
14 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
Ubuntu 23.10 Won't Be Shipping A GIMP 3.0 Snapshot
Mir 2.15 Released With Cleaning Up Some APIs, Improved Alt+Tab
Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Released With Linux 6.2 + Mesa 23.0 HWE Stack
Ubuntu Shifting To A "4/2" Week Cycle For Shipping Stable Kernel Updates
Ubuntu Touch OTA-2 Focal Expands Support For Additional Smartphones
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
Box64 0.2.4 Released - Some x86-64 Games Now Playable On RISC-V
GNOME 45 Beta Released With Many Improvements