Ubuntu 23.10 Improving PPA Management For Enhanced Security & Reliability

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 May 2023 at 05:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU
One of the great longtime features of Ubuntu Linux has been Launchpad's Personal Package Archives (PPAs) for easily augmenting the official Ubuntu repositories with additional packages either to supply updated versions of select software or for software not yet found in the official Ubuntu archives. With Ubuntu 23.10 a change is being made in how PPAs are managed to enhance the security and reliability.

Up to this point Ubuntu PPAs were managed via a .list file within /etc/apt/sources.list.d while a GPG keyring was added within /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d. Starting with Ubuntu 23.10, PPAs will be managed by deb822-formatted .sources files where the keys are directly embedded into the same file.

sudo apt-add-repository


The intent of reworking how the Ubuntu PPAs are managed on user systems is intended to make it easier to also ensure a PPA's associated key is removed from the system if also removing the PPA from the system. This also allows limiting a PPA's key for use just by that Personal Package Archive and not adding the key to the global keyring nor does it then allow for other keys to be utilized for signing the given PPA.

More details on this PPA handling change for Ubuntu 23.10 via this announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 23.10 Looks To dhcpcd5 For Replacing ISC DHCP Client
Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur" Opens For Development
Ubuntu 23.10 Looks Like It Will Switch To Using Dbus-Broker
Ubuntu 23.04 "Lunar Lobster" Now Available For Download
Ubuntu 23.04 Desktop's New Installer Set To Ship Without OpenZFS Install Support
Canonical Livepatching Now Available For Ubuntu HWE Kernels
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2