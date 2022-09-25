New Car & Flight Controller HID Drivers Ready To Race With Linux 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 September 2022
HARDWARE --
Two new HID drivers are set to premiere with the upcoming Linux 6.1 merge window for car and flight simulators.

First up is a driver for the VRC-2 Car Controller, a two-axis controller used for car racing simulator games. The HID-VRC2 driver is less than one hundred lines of code and is quite a basic driver to go with the basic controller. More details via this commit in HID's for-next branch.


VRC-2


Also queued for Linux 6.1 via HID's for-next branch is a PhoenixRC Flight Controller driver. Readers may recall that back in 2018 a PhoenixRC flight controller driver was added as the "pxrc" driver. That was merged in Linux 4.17 as a new input driver while for Linux 6.1 its a HID driver implementation. Since being merged in 2018, that PXRC input driver hasn't seen any updates.


Phoenix RC Flight Controller


The new driver is called hid-pxrc for that 8-channel flight controller to enjoy with flight simulator games.

Both of these new drivers and the old PXRC driver were written by independent developer Marcus Folkesson.
