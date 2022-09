New Car & Flight Controller HID Drivers Ready To Race With Linux 6.1

Two new HID drivers are set to premiere with the upcoming Linux 6.1 merge window for car and flight simulators.First up is a driver for the VRC-2 Car Controller, a two-axis controller used for car racing simulator games. The HID-VRC2 driver is less than one hundred lines of code and is quite a basic driver to go with the basic controller. More details via this commit in HID's for-next branch.



VRC-2

Also queued for Linux 6.1 via HID's for-next branch is a PhoenixRC Flight Controller driver. Readers may recall that back in 2018 a PhoenixRC flight controller driver was added as the "pxrc" driver. That was merged in Linux 4.17 as a new input driver while for Linux 6.1 its a HID driver implementation. Since being merged in 2018, that PXRC input driver hasn't seen any updates.



Phoenix RC Flight Controller

The new driver is called hid-pxrc for that 8-channel flight controller to enjoy with flight simulator games.Both of these new drivers and the old PXRC driver were written by independent developer Marcus Folkesson.