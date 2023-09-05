Hangover 8.15 Released With Box64 Integration As PE Library

Building off Friday's release of Wine 8.15 is a new version of Hangover, the Wine-based software that aims to ease the deployment of Wine with x86/x86_64 Windows software support atop AArch64 processors and other CPU architectures.

Hangover has been about getting Windows x86/x86_64 software with Wine running on other CPU architectures like ARM64/AArch64 and potentially POWER and RISC-V, among other possibilities. Hangover makes use of Wine and an emulator like QEMU for the cross-architecture handling. While traditionally focused on making use of QEMU, Hangover has also been working on support for other open-source emulators like FEX and Box64 as alternatives to QEMU.

With the Hangover 8.15 release, the code has been re-based against upstream Wine 8.15 while adding integration for Box64 serving as a portable executable (PE) library, invalidation support for QEMU, and also compatibility with the FEX 2308 emulator update.

Hangover 8.15


Those wanting to learn more about the new Hangover release for enjoying Windows x86 software on Linux 64-bit ARM systems can do so via the project's GitHub led by developer André Zwing.

Separately as another route to running games and the like on 64-bit ARM, see Ampere Computing's guide to Steam Play gaming with their AmpereOne and Altra Max processors.
