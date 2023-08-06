Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
FEX-Emu 2308 Continues Striving To Be "The Greatest x86/x86-64 Emulator On Linux"
FEX-Emu 2308 has been working on more performance optimizations to handle x86/x86_64 emulation faster with items like faster unaligned memory accesses, optimized x87 memory accesses, optimizing vector TSO load stores, and optimizing other x86 instructions. There's also been bug fixes, MinGW build improvements, and implementing other missing features.
FEX has already proven itself capable of running x86/x86_64 games on AArch64, including with Steam Play (Proton).
More details on the FEX-Emu 2308 release via the fex-emu.com blog. FEX-Emu 2308 can be downloaded from GitHub.