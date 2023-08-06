FEX-Emu 2308 Continues Striving To Be "The Greatest x86/x86-64 Emulator On Linux"

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 August 2023 at 09:35 AM EDT.
The open-source FEX-Emu project continues advancing as an emulator to run x86/x86_64 Linux binaries on 64-bit ARM (AArch64), even for games, Valve's Steam Play / Proton, and other complex software. FEX-Emu 2308 is out today with more performance optimizations and other features implemented for this emulator.

FEX-Emu 2308 has been working on more performance optimizations to handle x86/x86_64 emulation faster with items like faster unaligned memory accesses, optimized x87 memory accesses, optimizing vector TSO load stores, and optimizing other x86 instructions. There's also been bug fixes, MinGW build improvements, and implementing other missing features.


FEX has already proven itself capable of running x86/x86_64 games on AArch64, including with Steam Play (Proton).


More details on the FEX-Emu 2308 release via the fex-emu.com blog. FEX-Emu 2308 can be downloaded from GitHub.
