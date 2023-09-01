Wine 8.15 Released With Few Changes, 19 Bugs Fixed

WINE
Following the recent Wine summer holiday, Wine 8.15 is out today and back on track with the usual two-week release regiment.

With many Wine developers preoccupied as we hit the end of summer, Wine 8.15 is still on the lighter side though with just a few notable feature changes and then just under two dozen bugs resolved. The release highlights for Wine 8.15 include:
- Support for TEXT print processor.
- Cycle Collection support in MSHTML.
- Cross-process memory notifications in Wow64.
- Various bug fixes.

Of the 19 bug fixes for the week are for games like Robot Battle 1.4, TrackMania Nations Forever, and Forza Horizon 4 to other general fixes for running Windows software on Linux.

The full list of changes for Wine 8.15 as the newest bi-weekly development release can be found on WineHQ.org. These Wine 8.x development releases are working up toward the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024.
