Wine 8.15 Released With Few Changes, 19 Bugs Fixed
With many Wine developers preoccupied as we hit the end of summer, Wine 8.15 is still on the lighter side though with just a few notable feature changes and then just under two dozen bugs resolved. The release highlights for Wine 8.15 include:
- Support for TEXT print processor.
- Cycle Collection support in MSHTML.
- Cross-process memory notifications in Wow64.
- Various bug fixes.
Of the 19 bug fixes for the week are for games like Robot Battle 1.4, TrackMania Nations Forever, and Forza Horizon 4 to other general fixes for running Windows software on Linux.
The full list of changes for Wine 8.15 as the newest bi-weekly development release can be found on WineHQ.org. These Wine 8.x development releases are working up toward the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024.