Wine 8.14 Released Following Summer Holiday

It's been nearly one month since Wine 8.13 was released while today marked the debut of the Wine 8.14 development milestone.

The Wine development releases traditionally happen on a bi-weekly basis but Wine founder and project leader Alexandre Julliard typically takes a summer holiday in July~August away from work. That happened again this time and thus the Wine 8.14 release was pushed out until his return.

Do Wine developers enjoy wine on their summer holidays?


While there's been extra time for Wine 8.14 changes to accumulate, this release isn't particularly big - other Wine developers are likely enjoying summer holidays as well. The Wine 8.14 release highlights come down to:
- PCSC framework used on macOS for smart card support.
- Dumping of Windows registry files in WineDump.
- Fixes for Wow64 window messages.
- Various bug fixes.

On the fixes side there is a collection of 30 known bugs squashed this round. The bugs range from games like dealing with issues in DiRT 2 and Civilization 6 to issues with Steam and then application fixes from Notepad++ to GStreamer and more.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.14 release via WineHQ.org.
