Wine 8.13 Released With Three Dozen Bugs Fixed
In addition to Proton 8.0-3 being released today for Steam Play, Wine 8.13 is out today as the latest bi-weekly release of this software for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 8.13 isn't nearly as exciting as Proton 8.0-3 or as some of the recent Wine 8.x development releases but its highlights include:
- Wow64 support in WineGStreamer.
- WeakMap support in JScript.
- Georgian translation.
- Various bug fixes.
There are 36 bugs to have been fixed in the past two weeks including for Steam network hang-ups, Steam store problems, Total War Shogun 2 crashing with Intel graphics, Dying Light 2 crashing on launch, Microsoft Office 2007 Word failing to export to PDF/A, and various other Windows game issues. On the fixes front, it's on the heavier side.
More details on the Wine 8.13 development release via WineHQ.org.
