Proton 8.0-3 Released With More Windows Games Running On Linux, Fixes

Propnight

Combat Mission: Battle for Normandy

Bloodrayne Terminal Cut 1/2

Breakout 13

Murasaki Tsurugi

PooShooter: Toilet Invaders

Purgo Box

Olympia Rising

Summoners War: Chronicles

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Minecraft Legends

Company of Heroes: Battle of Crete

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN

Gunfire: Reborn

Super Bomberman R

Proton 8.0-3 is rolling out on Steam that powers Steam Play to enjoy the latest Windows games on Linux. Proton 8.0-3 brings many fixes and gets more Windows games now running gracefully on Linux desktop systems as well as the Steam Deck.Some of the games now playable with Proton 8.0-3 that previously only worked if using Proton Experimental include:Proton 8.0-3 also has a fix for Battle.net not starting, the EA launcher crashing, Ubisoft Connect having an invisible window, various regression fixes, a variety of game-specific fixes, and many other alterations. Plus Proton 8.0-3 pulls in the latest DXVK, DXVK-NVAPI, and VKD3D-Proton code.

