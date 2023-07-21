Proton 8.0-3 Released With More Windows Games Running On Linux, Fixes

Proton 8.0-3 is rolling out on Steam that powers Steam Play to enjoy the latest Windows games on Linux. Proton 8.0-3 brings many fixes and gets more Windows games now running gracefully on Linux desktop systems as well as the Steam Deck.

Some of the games now playable with Proton 8.0-3 that previously only worked if using Proton Experimental include:
Propnight
Combat Mission: Battle for Normandy
Bloodrayne Terminal Cut 1/2
Breakout 13
Murasaki Tsurugi
PooShooter: Toilet Invaders
Purgo Box
Olympia Rising
Summoners War: Chronicles
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Minecraft Legends
Company of Heroes: Battle of Crete
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
Gunfire: Reborn
Super Bomberman R

Proton 8.0-3 also has a fix for Battle.net not starting, the EA launcher crashing, Ubisoft Connect having an invisible window, various regression fixes, a variety of game-specific fixes, and many other alterations. Plus Proton 8.0-3 pulls in the latest DXVK, DXVK-NVAPI, and VKD3D-Proton code.

Proton 8.0.3


The full list of Proton 8.0-3 changes can be found via GitHub.
