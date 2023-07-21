Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Proton 8.0-3 Released With More Windows Games Running On Linux, Fixes
Some of the games now playable with Proton 8.0-3 that previously only worked if using Proton Experimental include:
Propnight
Combat Mission: Battle for Normandy
Bloodrayne Terminal Cut 1/2
Breakout 13
Murasaki Tsurugi
PooShooter: Toilet Invaders
Purgo Box
Olympia Rising
Summoners War: Chronicles
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Minecraft Legends
Company of Heroes: Battle of Crete
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
Gunfire: Reborn
Super Bomberman R
Proton 8.0-3 also has a fix for Battle.net not starting, the EA launcher crashing, Ubisoft Connect having an invisible window, various regression fixes, a variety of game-specific fixes, and many other alterations. Plus Proton 8.0-3 pulls in the latest DXVK, DXVK-NVAPI, and VKD3D-Proton code.
The full list of Proton 8.0-3 changes can be found via GitHub.