Wine-Staging 9.20 Fixes An 11 Year Old Wine Bug Report
Building off yesterday's release of Wine 9.20, Wine-Staging 9.20 is now available for this experimental blend of Wine featuring 357 extra patches currently atop the upstream codebase for various testing/experimental features and functionality.
Wine-Staging 9.20 is quite a small update compared to prior staging releases with simply rebasing atop the latest VKD3D Git code plus adding one new patch.
New to this staging area is a patch to fix rendering of rotated and scaled text within the win32u handling. In turn this patch fixes Bug 33190: "Font display problem text and dc rotation using GM_ADVANCED graphics mode."
This bug report dates back to March of 2013 around a GDI text display issue when dealing with rotated text. So after more than 11 years, the newest Wine-Staging code should take care of it. Here's a screenshot comparison from that Wine bug report of the broken font rendering and then the correct intended behavior:
Wine and Wine-Staging 9.20 releases can be downloaded from WineHQ.org.
