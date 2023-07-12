Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Granite Rapids D Support Merged Into GCC 14
Last year Intel contributed Granite Rapids support for GCC 13. Now though the newest target is Granite Rapids D as the eventual successor to Ice Lake D CPUs. Making last week's Granite Rapids D compiler patches all the more notable is that it now confirms the new AMX-COMPLEX instructions will only be found in Granite Rapids D and not Granite Rapids itself. The GCC compiler had originally positioned the AMX-COMPLEX support as premiering with Granite Rapids while now the target is being adjusted to point to the GNR-D introduction.
As of this morning the Granite Rapids D support landed in GCC Git that will be found in the GCC 14.1 stable release due out in early 2024. The compiler support enables the following extensions for Granite Rapids D:
"MOVBE, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, POPCNT, CX16, SAHF, FXSR, AVX, XSAVE, PCLMUL, FSGSBASE, RDRND, F16C, AVX2, BMI, BMI2, LZCNT, FMA, MOVBE, HLE, RDSEED, ADCX, PREFETCHW, AES, CLFLUSHOPT, XSAVEC, XSAVES, SGX, AVX512F, AVX512VL, AVX512BW, AVX512DQ, AVX512CD, PKU, AVX512VBMI, AVX512IFMA, SHA, AVX512VNNI, GFNI, VAES, AVX512VBMI2, VPCLMULQDQ, AVX512BITALG, RDPID, AVX512VPOPCNTDQ, PCONFIG, WBNOINVD, CLWB, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, AVX512VP2INTERSECT, ENQCMD, CLDEMOTE, PTWRITE, WAITPKG, SERIALIZE, TSXLDTRK, UINTR, AMX-BF16, AMX-TILE, AMX-INT8, AVX-VNNI, AVX512FP16, AVX512BF16, AMX-FP16, PREFETCHI and AMX-COMPLEX instruction set support."
GCC 13 in addition to the Granite Rapids (non-D) support also already has Meteor Lake and Sierra Forest support, Emerald Rapids, and Grand Ridge. Intel continues to be very punctual in enabling new CPU support within the upstream GCC compiler well ahead of launch as well as for the LLVM/Clang compiler too.