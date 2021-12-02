Xen 4.16 Released With Improved Performance, Expanded Hardware Support

Xen 4.16 is shipping today as the latest major release to this open-source hypervisor that continues to be hosted by the Linux Foundation.
Xen 4.16 delivers on various performance improvements to this hypervisor, improved Trusted Platform Module support in working towards TPM 2.0 compatibility, support for Intel x86 hardware lacking a programmable interval timer, initial support for Arm Performance Monitor Counters, improved support for Arm 64-bit heterogeneous big.LITTLE systems, continued work towards bringing up RISC-V support, and various security improvements.
More details on the Xen 4.16 feature update can be found via today's announcement on XenProject.org.
