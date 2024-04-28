Cloud Hypervisor 39 Adds NVIDIA GPUDirect P2P Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 28 April 2024 at 06:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
Cloud Hypervisor 39 was released on Saturday for this cloud-focused, Rust-based VMM started by Intel and now a multi-vendor Linux Foundation project.

The Cloud Hypervisor virtual machine monitor continues seeing much work by a variety of organizations for running Windows and Linux guests in the cloud. With the new Cloud Hypervisor 39 release is support for variable sizing of PCI apertures for segments, direct booting for Linux kernel bzImages, guest NMI injection support, and support now for NVIDIA GPUDirect P2P support.

The NVIDIA GPUDirect peer-to-peer support was added by Thomas Barrett of Crusoe Energy. With this support added they found GPU P2P latency when using Cloud Hypervisor with NVIDIA GPUs dropped from 12 us to 1.4 us. Testing was done with multiple NVIDIA L40S GPUs.

Cloud Hypervisor logo


Cloud Hypervisor 39 also brings a variety of bug fixes with this latest Rust-based VMM update. Downloads and more information on the Cloud Hypervisor 39 release from CloudHypervisor.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
QEMU 9.0 Released WIth True Multi-Queue Support For VirtIO Block Driver
CoCo VMs On Linux Will Now Panic If RdRand Is Broken To Avoid Catastrophic Conditions
More Efficient VirtIO DRM Driver To Import Scanout Buffers From Other Devices
KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.9 Brings More Optimizations For Intel & AMD
LXD 5.21 LTS Released With UI By Default, AMD SEV Memory Encryption For VMs
VirtualBox KVM Backend Adds Support For SR-IOV Graphics
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
GNU Portability Library's Tool Rewritten In Python For 8~100x Better Performance
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
GNOME Working To Make Key Rack A Viable Password Manager, Better Printing For Flatpaks
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available