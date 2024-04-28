Cloud Hypervisor 39 Adds NVIDIA GPUDirect P2P Support

Cloud Hypervisor 39 was released on Saturday for this cloud-focused, Rust-based VMM started by Intel and now a multi-vendor Linux Foundation project.The Cloud Hypervisor virtual machine monitor continues seeing much work by a variety of organizations for running Windows and Linux guests in the cloud. With the new Cloud Hypervisor 39 release is support for variable sizing of PCI apertures for segments, direct booting for Linux kernel bzImages, guest NMI injection support, and support now for NVIDIA GPUDirect P2P support.The NVIDIA GPUDirect peer-to-peer support was added by Thomas Barrett of Crusoe Energy. With this support added they found GPU P2P latency when using Cloud Hypervisor with NVIDIA GPUs dropped from 12 us to 1.4 us. Testing was done with multiple NVIDIA L40S GPUs.

Cloud Hypervisor 39 also brings a variety of bug fixes with this latest Rust-based VMM update. Downloads and more information on the Cloud Hypervisor 39 release from CloudHypervisor.org