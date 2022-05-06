Wine 7.8 Released With More PE Conversion, WoW64 Sound Driver Support

Wine 7.8 is out today as the newest bi-weekly release of this software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.
Wine 7.8 continues the ongoing, lengthy effort for converting more Wine components to Portable Executable (PE) format. For Wine 7.8 the X11 and OSS drivers have now been converted over to PE format.
Another milestone is having WoW64 (Windows on Windows 64-bit) support within Wine's sound driver code. Number formatting for Windows applications within Wine is also now carried out using Wine's new locale database.
There are also various bug fixes throughout with 37 bugs fixed over the past week. Wine 7.8 bug-fixes range from productivity software like Adobe Lightroom to games like Assassin's Creed and others.
Find the full list of Wine 7.8 changes and various downloads over on WineHQ.org.
