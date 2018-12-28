Wine 4.0-RC4 Is Out For Testing While The Official Release Expected Next Month
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 December 2018 at 02:05 PM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
Lead Wine developer Alexandre Julliard has just posted the fourth weekly release candidate of the upcoming Wine 4.0 stable release for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 4.0-RC4 continues in the code freeze with just bugs being fixed for these weekly release candidates. Over the past week there are just ten known bug fixes compared to 27 the prior week. Yes, the release cycle is winding down, but also Christmas fell in over that time which may explain the low bug and patch numbers.

Wine 4.0-RC4 fixes deal with Gecko/Mono packaging issues, a World of Tanks hang, an issue with the Lord of the Rings Online crashing, compiler warnings for Wine64, Windows PowerShell Core crashes, and incorrect font rendering, among other alterations.

More details on Wine 4.0-RC4 at WineHQ.org while the stable v4.0.0 should debut in the next few weeks.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC3 Will Now Crash Less For Windows Games/Applications
Wine 4.0-RC3 Released With 27 Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC2 Yields 810 Patches Atop Upstream Wine
Wine 4.0-RC2 Released With 11 Bug Fixes
Wine-Staging 4.0-RC1 Released With Just Over 800 Patches On Top Of Wine
Wine 4.0-RC1 Released With Updated Vulkan Support, Stream I/O Support
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Linux 4.21 Is Going To Be A Big Release To Jump-Start The New Year