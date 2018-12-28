Lead Wine developer Alexandre Julliard has just posted the fourth weekly release candidate of the upcoming Wine 4.0 stable release for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 4.0-RC4 continues in the code freeze with just bugs being fixed for these weekly release candidates. Over the past week there are just ten known bug fixes compared to 27 the prior week. Yes, the release cycle is winding down, but also Christmas fell in over that time which may explain the low bug and patch numbers.
Wine 4.0-RC4 fixes deal with Gecko/Mono packaging issues, a World of Tanks hang, an issue with the Lord of the Rings Online crashing, compiler warnings for Wine64, Windows PowerShell Core crashes, and incorrect font rendering, among other alterations.
More details on Wine 4.0-RC4 at WineHQ.org while the stable v4.0.0 should debut in the next few weeks.
