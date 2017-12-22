The third weekly release candidate to next month's Wine 3.0 is now available for testing.
Wine 3.0-RC3 ships with 24 bug fixes ranging from issues with Sling Player to Serious Sam Classic, Autocad 2002, and Sonic & Knuckles. There is no new feature work with being under the 3.0 code freeze.
Wine 3.0.0 will be officially released around mid-January. Those wanting to learn about the new features going from Wine 2.0 to Wine 3.0 can see our feature overview.
The list of Wine 3.0-RC3 changes can be found at WineHQ.org.
3 Comments