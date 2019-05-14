Prolific Red Hat Developer Starts Up "Wayland Itches" Project

Longtime Red Hat developer Hans de Goede who has been responsible for many Linux desktop improvements over the years from laptop support fixes to open-source GPU driver fixes to most recently flicker-free boot has a new area of hacking: taking care of the pain points under Wayland.
Goede has announced the "Wayland Itches" project for addressing common "itches" / paper cuts / bugs affecting the usability of Wayland compared to the X.Org Server. While Fedora Workstation has shipped with GNOME Shell on Wayland by default for several cycles now, Hans admitted he has kept finding himself switching back to the X.Org session over these little annoyances / bugs.
Among the small issues he's tackled so far under the Wayland Itches project is the GNOME TopIcons extension not working correctly on Wayland, hotkeys / desktop shortcuts not working in VirtualBox VMs, and Firefox Wayland bugs.
In announcing Wayland Itches, he is encouraging those affected by small Wayland usability issues to email him and describe in fine detail about the problem. If there's enough interest/relevance, he'll add it to the list of itches to scratch.
So what itches do you have with Wayland?
