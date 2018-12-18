Having Vega 10 Linux GPU Hangs? Try Rolling Back The Firmware

If you recently installed the Radeon Software 18.50 Linux driver package or recently updated your system's firmware from the linux-firmware.git tree and experiencing GPU hangs with Radeon "Vega 10" graphics hardware, the firmware may be to blame.
It was just a few days back that the AMDGPU firmware files were updated in linux-firmware.git to match the latest binaries shipped by the new Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 driver from last week. But today the Vega 10 firmware files were reverted to their 18.40 state while the rest of the GPU firmware files remain in their latest state.
The Vega 10 firmware files were reverted on the basis of causing GPU hangs for some users. AMD is still investigating why the firmware update is causing this regression but for now its best with Vega 10 to stick to the older firmware files.
