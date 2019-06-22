Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 June 2019 at 07:00 AM EDT. 29 Comments
The planned dropping of 32-bit support on Ubuntu saga continues... Well known Valve Linux developer Pierre-Loup Griffais has said they plan to officially stop supporting Ubuntu for Steam on Linux.

He tweeted late Friday night, "Ubuntu 19.10 and future releases will not be officially supported by Steam or recommended to our users. We will evaluate ways to minimize breakage for existing users, but will also switch our focus to a different distribution, currently TBD."

We'll see how this plays out. I'm hearing that Canonical may revert course and provide limited 32-bit support, but that isn't yet confirmed. We'll see if this also leads Valve to renewed efforts around SteamOS / Debian or if they simply decide to shift resources elsewhere. We'll see how this plays out.
