Epic Games announced the debut today of the Unreal Engine 4.21 public preview.
Unreal Engine 4.21 has been working on improvements around animation compression, a variety of audio updates, improved performance in the Unreal asset cooking process, various framework updates, improved IPv6 support, DDoS detection/mitigation for game servers, and finally there is support for shader pipeline caching. For those interested in VR, Unreal Engine 4.21 also has experimental support for the SteamVR Input subsystem.
The improvements on the Linux front is media player support within UE4 for handling WebM VP8/VP9 videos. Also, the crash reporting client now has a graphical user-interface for making it more easy to report UE4 engine bugs on Linux. It's about time they had a nice GUI pop-up crash reporter for Linux...
In the Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview release there doesn't appear to be any notable changes on the Vulkan rendering front. More details on the Unreal Engine 4.21 activity via the Unreal Engine forums. The stable 4.21 release is expected later this quarter.
Add A Comment