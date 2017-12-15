Unity Continues Crunching More Out Of Crunch Texture Compression
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 16 December 2017 at 08:09 AM EST. 2 Comments
STANDARDS --
Unity is one of the big public users of the open-source Crunch DXT texture compression library. While it's no longer maintained by Rich Geldreich / Binomial, Unity has continued advancing this open-source code to further improve the compression ratio and speed.

For months Unity has been talking about their promising findings with Crunch. But this is the project that Rich Geldreich, the former Valve developer, previously expressed regret having open-sourced all of it. While he is on to working on better and more advanced technologies at his Binomial startup, Unity is working to squeeze more out of this open-source library.

They have managed few percent gains to the compressed size and compression time via a few different avenues. Replacing the chunk encoding scheme, encoding selector indicies without prediction, removing duplicate endpoints and selectors, using XOR deltas, and improving the Zeng reorddering algorithm has yielded measurable performance improvements.

Unity has been extending Crunch as well to not only support DXT textures but also ETC/ETC2 textures. They also see potential in supporting other formats in the future as well.

Those interested in some heavy technical reading this weekend about GPU texture compression and its effects can find all the details via the Unity blog.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
VESA Rolls Out DisplayHDR As Its Latest Standard
Khronos Releases SYCL 1.2.1 With TensorFlow Acceleration, C++17 Alignment
VC4CL: Bringing OpenCL To The Raspberry Pi
VESA Pushes Out DisplayID 2.0 As The Successor To EDID For Monitors & Electronics
Lizard: Yet Another Compression Algorithm Joins The Party
Slang Continues To Advance For Easing Shader Writing, Cross-Compiling Shaders
Popular News
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Mesa 17.3 Officially Released: Nearly OpenGL 4.6, Better Vulkan Support