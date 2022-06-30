Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Has A Change On The Way For Systemd-OOMD Being Kill-Happy With Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 June 2022 at 02:47 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
This month Ubuntu developers have been trying to figure out how to best deal with systemd-oomd on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS killing applications like Firefox during high memory/swap use and that leading to a poor user experience when desktop users not being aware of the situation and suddenly finding their software killed.

Ubuntu developers have been evaluating different options for better dealing with systemd's out-of-memory daemon (OOMD) and have a fix on the way for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users currently in the proposed archive.


The Ubuntu issue has been tracked as systemd-oomd frequently kills Firefox and Visual Studio Code.

With systemd 249.11-0ubuntu3.4 currently in the Jammy proposed archive but should be out shortly as a stable release update, "ManagedOOMSwap=auto" is now being set on the root slice (-.slice). To now with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS it had been using ManagedOOMSwap=kill. In other words, Ubuntu 22.04 is disabling swap kill by default and thus limiting the systemd-oomd default behavior on Ubuntu Linux to monitoring memory pressure but not the swap usage.


In not killing on heavy swap usage, this seems to improve the user experience of not finding applications killed unexpectedly and also saves them from one of the other proposals of increasing the default swap size on Ubuntu, among other ideas that have been explored.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Released - Still Based On Ubuntu 16.04, Adds Support For FM Radios
Ubuntu Developers Have An Idea For Handling The Over-Eager Systemd OOMD App Killing
LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
Ubuntu Core 22 Released For IoT & Embedded Devices
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Ubuntu Developers Have An Idea For Handling The Over-Eager Systemd OOMD App Killing
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost
Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support