USB + Thunderbolt Updates Hit Linux 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 April 2021 at 03:38 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the big batch of USB and Thunderbolt subsystem updates on Monday for the in-development Linux 5.13 kernel.

While no single "big ticket" USB/Thunderbolt feature for Linux 5.13, there is a wide assortment of smaller changes this cycle. Some of the work includes:

- Handling for latest USB4 DROM (per-device ROM) specifications and other updates around inter-domain/peer-to-peer handling.

- Numerous DWC2 and DWC3 driver updates (Synopsys DesignWare Core IP), including the adding of Intel Alder Lake M support to the DWC3 driver.

- A new USB DWC3 driver for supporting Xilinx platforms (dwc3-xilinx).

See more via the USB pull request that was already merged on Monday.

Greg on Monday also sent in the driver core changes that aside from setting "fw_devlink=on" by default is made up of a random assortment of low-level fixes and code improvements.
