Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the big batch of USB and Thunderbolt subsystem updates on Monday for the in-development Linux 5.13 kernel.
While no single "big ticket" USB/Thunderbolt feature for Linux 5.13, there is a wide assortment of smaller changes this cycle. Some of the work includes:
- Handling for latest USB4 DROM (per-device ROM) specifications and other updates around inter-domain/peer-to-peer handling.
- Numerous DWC2 and DWC3 driver updates (Synopsys DesignWare Core IP), including the adding of Intel Alder Lake M support to the DWC3 driver.
- A new USB DWC3 driver for supporting Xilinx platforms (dwc3-xilinx).
See more via the USB pull request that was already merged on Monday.
Greg on Monday also sent in the driver core changes that aside from setting "fw_devlink=on" by default is made up of a random assortment of low-level fixes and code improvements.
