openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls To Mesa 17.3, Linux 4.14.13
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 19 January 2018 at 05:59 AM EST. Add A Comment
OpenSUSE has continued rolling in the new year with several key package updates in January.

Exciting us a lot is that openSUSE Tumbleweed has migrated from Mesa 17.2 to now Mesa 17.3. Mesa 17.3.2 is the version currently in openSUSE's rolling-release.

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed has also moved on to providing the Linux 4.14.13 with the latest KPTI patches, Xen updates, RPM 4.14, CPUPower 4.15, Flatpak fixes, and more.

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed users can see these latest package changes via the latest update posted today to news.opensuse.org.

A rolling-release Linux distribution benchmark comparison will be coming up soon on Phoronix.
