While openSUSE Leap 15 is coming next month that hasn't slowed down openSUSE developers from continuing to update the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed platform.Some of the recent additions to openSUSE Tumbleweed include the upgrading to the recently released Mesa 18.0.1. Additionally, GLVND (libglvnd) 1.0 is now used for the NVIDIA-led OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library that allows multiple Linux OpenGL drivers to happily co-exist on the same system.OpenSUSE Tumbleweed has also pulled in KDE Frameworks 5.45, various GNOME 3.28.1 packages, Sqlite3 3.23.1, and a range of other smaller package updates.Those wishing to learn more about openSUSE Tumbleweed's latest updates can do so at news.opensuse.org