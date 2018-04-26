Mesa 18.0.1, GLVND 1.0 & KF5 5.45 / GNOME 3.28.1 Land In OpenSUSE Tumbleweed
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 26 April 2018 at 09:19 AM EDT. 1 Comment
SUSE --
While openSUSE Leap 15 is coming next month that hasn't slowed down openSUSE developers from continuing to update the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed platform.

Some of the recent additions to openSUSE Tumbleweed include the upgrading to the recently released Mesa 18.0.1. Additionally, GLVND (libglvnd) 1.0 is now used for the NVIDIA-led OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library that allows multiple Linux OpenGL drivers to happily co-exist on the same system.

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed has also pulled in KDE Frameworks 5.45, various GNOME 3.28.1 packages, Sqlite3 3.23.1, and a range of other smaller package updates.

Those wishing to learn more about openSUSE Tumbleweed's latest updates can do so at news.opensuse.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Prepares HPC Module
OpenSUSE Leap 15 Planned For Release At The End Of May
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
OpenSUSE Leap 15 Will Ship With Plasma Wayland Option
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Already Shipping KDE Plasma 5.12, Mesa 18.0
OpenSUSE Leap 15 Beta Snapshots Begin, Powered By Linux 4.14 + Plasma 5.12
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance