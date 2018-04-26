While openSUSE Leap 15 is coming next month that hasn't slowed down openSUSE developers from continuing to update the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed platform.
Some of the recent additions to openSUSE Tumbleweed include the upgrading to the recently released Mesa 18.0.1. Additionally, GLVND (libglvnd) 1.0 is now used for the NVIDIA-led OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library that allows multiple Linux OpenGL drivers to happily co-exist on the same system.
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed has also pulled in KDE Frameworks 5.45, various GNOME 3.28.1 packages, Sqlite3 3.23.1, and a range of other smaller package updates.
Those wishing to learn more about openSUSE Tumbleweed's latest updates can do so at news.opensuse.org.
