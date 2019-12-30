Trinity Desktop R14.0.7 Released For Keeping KDE 3 Spirit Alive In 2020
For those still having fond memories for the KDE 3 desktop days as we roll into 2020, the Trinity Desktop Environment as a fork of K Desktop Environment 3.5 is still pushing along with maintaining these aging open-source software packages.

Trinity Desktop R14.0.7 is out today as another maintenance release that takes care of a number of bug fixes, migrating some packages to the CMake build system, some minor polishing to various UI elements, better XDG standards support, support for building with LibreSSL, restoring AOL/AIM and MSN protocol support within Kopete, restored NetBSD support for different packages, and two security fixes.


KDE 3.5 is still seeing limited maintenance activity via the Trinity Desktop Environment.


The security fixes are for existing CVEs over the ability to execute arbitrary code via .desktop files and a crash in TQImage over malformed PPM images.

More details on Trinity R14.0.7 via TrinityDesktop.org.
