For those still having fond memories for the KDE 3 desktop days as we roll into 2020, the Trinity Desktop Environment as a fork of K Desktop Environment 3.5 is still pushing along with maintaining these aging open-source software packages.Trinity Desktop R14.0.7 is out today as another maintenance release that takes care of a number of bug fixes, migrating some packages to the CMake build system, some minor polishing to various UI elements, better XDG standards support, support for building with LibreSSL, restoring AOL/AIM and MSN protocol support within Kopete, restored NetBSD support for different packages, and two security fixes.



KDE 3.5 is still seeing limited maintenance activity via the Trinity Desktop Environment.