Taiwins Wayland Compositor Switches From WLROOTS To Its Own Library

Taiwins debuted last year as a compact Wayland compositor and focused on being modular with Wayland scripting support . Up to now Taiwins relied upon the WLROOTS effort born out of the Sway project for doing much of the Wayland heavy-lifting but the developer has now replaced it with its own Wayland support library.Taiwins 0.2.9 has been released as this latest version. While WLROOTS was used on the back-end previously, now there is "libtaiwins" as its own library as an alternative to WLROOTS or Weston's libweston. Libtaiwins is GPL-licensed but providing much of the same functionality around output handling, input devices, and related GPU/display/input functionality.The Taiwins library so far has headless, X11, and Wayland back-ends while a DRM back-end is in the works. XWayland is still being worked on along with other features like EGLStreams but at the same time does already have multi-GPU support and more.Those wanting to learn more about Taiwins 0.2.9 can read the release announcement . This independent Wayland compositor continues to be developed over on GitHub and the project site at Taiwins.org