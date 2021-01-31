Taiwins Wayland Compositor Switches From WLROOTS To Its Own Library
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 31 January 2021 at 11:13 AM EST. 13 Comments
WAYLAND --
Taiwins debuted last year as a compact Wayland compositor and focused on being modular with Wayland scripting support. Up to now Taiwins relied upon the WLROOTS effort born out of the Sway project for doing much of the Wayland heavy-lifting but the developer has now replaced it with its own Wayland support library.

Taiwins 0.2.9 has been released as this latest version. While WLROOTS was used on the back-end previously, now there is "libtaiwins" as its own library as an alternative to WLROOTS or Weston's libweston. Libtaiwins is GPL-licensed but providing much of the same functionality around output handling, input devices, and related GPU/display/input functionality.

The Taiwins library so far has headless, X11, and Wayland back-ends while a DRM back-end is in the works. XWayland is still being worked on along with other features like EGLStreams but at the same time does already have multi-GPU support and more.

Those wanting to learn more about Taiwins 0.2.9 can read the release announcement. This independent Wayland compositor continues to be developed over on GitHub and the project site at Taiwins.org.
