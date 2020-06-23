Open-Source Qualcomm "TURNIP" Vulkan Driver Adds Tessellation Shader Support

Mesa's TURNIP Vulkan driver for open-source Qualcomm Adreno support took another big step forward this week with the mainlining of tessellation shader support.
TURNIP is getting into increasingly good shape thanks to the work of multiple parties but isn't quite mature yet as Freedreno Gallium3D, which provides the open-source OpenGL support for Qualcomm's Adreno GPUs. A big feature now though is complete with the tessellation shader merge request landing for TURNIP.
TURNIP is successfully passing the tessellation Vulkan CTS tests. This work and other TURNIP improvements will be found in Mesa 20.2 come late August.
