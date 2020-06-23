Open-Source Qualcomm "TURNIP" Vulkan Driver Adds Tessellation Shader Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 June 2020 at 07:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Mesa's TURNIP Vulkan driver for open-source Qualcomm Adreno support took another big step forward this week with the mainlining of tessellation shader support.

TURNIP is getting into increasingly good shape thanks to the work of multiple parties but isn't quite mature yet as Freedreno Gallium3D, which provides the open-source OpenGL support for Qualcomm's Adreno GPUs. A big feature now though is complete with the tessellation shader merge request landing for TURNIP.

TURNIP is successfully passing the tessellation Vulkan CTS tests. This work and other TURNIP improvements will be found in Mesa 20.2 come late August.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.2.145 Released With VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
New Vulkan Extension Proposed For DirectFB Support
Raspberry Pi Vulkan Driver Making Progress But Long Road Remains
Vulkan SDK 1.2.141 Released With GFXReconstruct, DirectX Shader Compiler Bundled
X-Plane's Vulkan Renderer Maturing, More Performance Optimizations Still Coming
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling