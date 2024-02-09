2024 Vulkan Developer Conference Slides Posted

Vulkanised 2024 took place this week in Sunnyvale, California as the 6th go at this Vulkan Developer Conference. The slides from this conference are now available for those wishing to learn more about this open industry standard cxompute/graphics API.All of the Vulkanised 2024 session slides are now available online for those wishing to learn more about different Vulkan aspects. The video recordings from Vulkanised 2024 should be available in the coming days.Talks at Vulkanised 2024 ranged from MoltenVK for Vulkan implemented atop Apple's Metal to the work done on Mesa Vulkan drivers, an update on the Vulkan SDK, a presentation on the Vulkan Video Encode API, Google's WebGPU Vulkan Backend for Android, Vulkan synchronization, Vulkan for Godot, and many other topics.

