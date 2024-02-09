2024 Vulkan Developer Conference Slides Posted

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 9 February 2024 at 06:23 AM EST. 3 Comments
VULKAN
Vulkanised 2024 took place this week in Sunnyvale, California as the 6th go at this Vulkan Developer Conference. The slides from this conference are now available for those wishing to learn more about this open industry standard cxompute/graphics API.

All of the Vulkanised 2024 session slides are now available online for those wishing to learn more about different Vulkan aspects. The video recordings from Vulkanised 2024 should be available in the coming days.

Talks at Vulkanised 2024 ranged from MoltenVK for Vulkan implemented atop Apple's Metal to the work done on Mesa Vulkan drivers, an update on the Vulkan SDK, a presentation on the Vulkan Video Encode API, Google's WebGPU Vulkan Backend for Android, Vulkan synchronization, Vulkan for Godot, and many other topics.

Vulkanised 2024 logo


All the Vulkanised 2024 developer conference slides are available from the Vulkan.org agenda page.
3 Comments
Related News
Vulkan Video Finally Introduces AV1 Video Decoding Extension
Open-Source Intel & AMD Drivers Make Quick Progress On Vulkan Roadmap 2024 Extensions
Vulkan Roadmap 2024 Brings Shader Quad Control, Shader Maximal Reconvergence & More
Vcc Announced As The Vulkan Clang Compiler
Vulkan 1.3.274 Released With Video Encode Extensions Promoted
Vulkan 1.3.273 Released With KHR Calibrated Timestamps Extension
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems