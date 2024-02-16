Vulkan 1.3.278 Released With Two New Extensions - One Will Help Wine / Steam Play

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 16 February 2024 at 06:13 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN
Vulkan 1.3.278 was published this morning and in addition to the usual documentation corrections/clarifications, there are also two new Vulkan extensions in tow.

The first new Vulkan extension with v1.3.278 is VK_EXT_map_memory_placed. The VK_EXT_map_memory_placed extension worked on by Collabora, AMD, NVIDIA, Valve, and CodeWeavers should help for Linux gaming purposes with Wine / Valve's Steam Play (Proton). VK_EXT_map_memory_placed allows for requesting that a memory map be placed at a particular virtual address. Having a VkDeviceMemory object at a particular client's address space has been in the works for the better part of the past year. This was requested by Wine developers to better support 32-bit Windows applications while using 64-bit Vulkan drivers. If a 64-bit Vulkan driver returns a pointer from vkMapMemory that the 32-bit API consumer can't deal with due to being out of the 32-bit range, there are problems. But by leveraging VK_EXT_map_memory_placed to ensure memory objects are in an acceptable range, the 32-bit Windows software on Wine can be dealt with so that the memory objects won't be outside the 32-bit range.

This VK_EXT_map_memory_placed extension was also brought up in the context of MoltenVK for Vulkan API support on Apple's Metal for iOS/macOS devices that this extension will be useful there too, including if getting DXVK support going.

Vulkan logo


The other new extension christened today is VK_NV_shader_atomic_float16_vector. This NVIDIA vendor extension with VK_NV_shader_atomic_float16_vector allows shaders to perform atomic add / min / max / exchange operations on 2-component and 4-component vectors of float16 format. NVIDIA similarly already has the GL_NV_shader_atomic_fp16_vector OpenGL extension of similar capability.

The latest Vulkan documentation is available from Vulkan.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
2024 Vulkan Developer Conference Slides Posted
Vulkan Video Finally Introduces AV1 Video Decoding Extension
Open-Source Intel & AMD Drivers Make Quick Progress On Vulkan Roadmap 2024 Extensions
Vulkan Roadmap 2024 Brings Shader Quad Control, Shader Maximal Reconvergence & More
Vcc Announced As The Vulkan Clang Compiler
Vulkan 1.3.274 Released With Video Encode Extensions Promoted
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Qualcomm Hardware Support Increasingly In Good Shape On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Mozilla Has A New CEO To Focus On The Future
AMD Zen 5 Compiler Support Posted For GCC - Confirms New AVX Features & More
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns