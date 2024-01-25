Open-Source Intel & AMD Drivers Make Quick Progress On Vulkan Roadmap 2024 Extensions

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 25 January 2024 at 03:08 PM EST. 1 Comment
VULKAN
Following this morning's embargo lift on the Vulkan Roadmap 2024 specification, Mesa merge requests were opened by Intel and RADV stakeholders in beginning to implement the new extensions for these Mesa Vulkan drivers and promoting existing extensions to their newly-minted state.

Longtime Linux desktop users (and/or Phoronix readers) will recall the struggles many years ago of the Linux drivers being slow to adopt OpenGL 3.0, open-source drivers not supporting new GL/GLSL specs until well after release, and that continued much of the last decade. Thankfully in the modern Vulkan world and with the IHVs being much more concerned about Linux GPU support these days than years ago, these delays haven't happened and commonly even seeing launch-day driver support or at least new patches being posted for review of new extensions.

Vulkan Roadmap 2024


Following today's Vulkan Roadmap 2024 embargo lift, Intel engineers began posting merge requests for updating their ANV Vulkan driver. Today's merge requests so far have included VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2, VK_KHR_shader_quad_control, VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence, VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, and also dealing with the promoted extensions to KHR.

Meanwhile the Valve open-source team that continues working on the Radeon RADV driver so well posted their own Vulkan Roadmap 2024 merge requests> Today on the RADV side were merge requests for promoting the various EXT to KHR extensions as well as VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence, and VK_KHR_shader_quad_control.

There's also been the common Vulkan work for VK_KHR_shader_expect_assume and SPIR-V header updates. The Lavapipe software driver has also opened one for VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read.

Much of that code is still under review but should likely see merges over the coming days. Though given the timing and with Mesa 24.0 having been branched earlier this month, these new extensions won't be in stable versions until next quarter with Mesa 24.1. In any event it's wonderful seeing all these same-day Vulkan Roadmap 2024 patches for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV.

More details on the Vulkan Roadmap 2024 changes via the Vulkan documentation.
1 Comment
Related News
Vulkan Roadmap 2024 Brings Shader Quad Control, Shader Maximal Reconvergence & More
Vcc Announced As The Vulkan Clang Compiler
Vulkan 1.3.274 Released With Video Encode Extensions Promoted
Vulkan 1.3.273 Released With KHR Calibrated Timestamps Extension
Vulkan 1.3.272 Published With Two New Extensions
VKD3D-Proton 2.11 Released With DXR Now Enabled By Default & DirectX Ultimate
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Hans Reiser Apologies For Social Mistakes, Comments On ReiserFS Deprecation From Prison
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Ceph Cluster Hits 1 TiB/s Using AMD EPYC Genoa + NVMe Drives