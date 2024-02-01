Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Vulkan Video Finally Introduces AV1 Video Decoding Extension
Vulkan 1.3.277 was published this morning and it introduces VK_KHR_video_decode_av1, the new extension for Vulkan Video AV1 decode. This much anticipated extension was worked on by AMD, Red Hat, Intel, NVIDIA, Collabora, and others. You may recall that Mesa implemented its own AV1 decode extension as part of RADV prototyping AV1 video decode while now there is finally this cross-vendor extension.
There is no AV1 encode extension right now for Vulkan Video but for the vast majority of users it's the AV1 decode they are after anyhow. The Khronos Group announced the AV1 decode extension as well as the Vulkan SDK update today.
Adding VK_KHR_video_decode_av1 is the most exciting change of Vulkan 1.3.277 while there is also various documentation clarifications/fixes.