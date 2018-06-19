The release of the Sway 1.0 Wayland compositor is inching closer with the recent third alpha release. Sway for the uninformed is a very promising i3-compatible Wayland compositor.
Earlier this month Sway 1.0 Alpha 3 was released to succeed the second alpha release from the month prior. Sway 1.0 is succeeding the Sway 0.15 changes with a great deal of improvements. Most notably with the 1.0 series is now requiring the WLROOTS modular Wayland compositor library.
Among the changes that have been building up for Sway 1.0 include support for window borders, initial touch-screen support, handling for drawing tablets, full damage tracking to yield greater performance, full-screen windows, DPMS monitor handling, XDG-Shell stable support, XWayland improvements, better hardware cursor support, initial support for floating windows, drag-and-drop support, focus wrapping, and a variety of other enhancements.
Those wishing to check out the recent Sway 1.0 development releases can find them via GitHub.
