Stratis Storage 3.2 Comes With The Ability To Stop/Start Pools

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 July 2022 at 04:55 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Red Hat engineers continue working on Stratis Storage as their means of providing Btrfs and (Open)ZFS like features atop the mature XFS paired with DM + Clevis + LUKS. Stratis 3.2 is out today as the newest update to this Linux storage stack.

There is just "one significant enhancement" with Stratis 3.2 and that is the ability for users to stop/start a pool. Stopping a Stratis storage pool provides for the orderly tear down of the storage stack but without destroying the pool metadata. It's like the "stratis pool destroy" but without actually destroying the metadata. There are new commands for starting/stoping a pool and updating existing Stratis commands to be able to show stopped pools.


Stratis 3.2 also has a variety of fixes and other minor improvements. More details on the Statis Storage 3.2 release via the Stratis-Storage project site and the source can be downloaded from GitHub.
