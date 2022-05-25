Stratis 3.1 Released For Red Hat's Linux Storage Management Solution

It's been five years already since Red Hat started Stratis as a configuration daemon built atop LVM and XFS in aiming to provide advanced storage functionality in user-space akin to what is offered by the advanced Btrfs and ZFS file-systems.
The Stratis Storage project has continued advancing and overnight marks the release of the Stratis 3.1 daemon. With Stratis 3.1 comes a redesign to the thin-pool block layer management code, now requires Stratis file-system setups to be at least 512MB due to XFS planning to raise requirements around minimum file-system sizes, pool creation has been simplified, D-Bus signaling has been improved, logging improvements, and an assortment of other low-level changes and clean-ups.
Stratis Storage
Downloads and more details on the Statis 3.1 release via stratis-storage.github.io.
