Red Hat Updates RHEL Pricing For The Cloud - Now Scales With vCPU Count

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 26 January 2024 at 10:27 AM EST. 3 Comments
Red Hat announced today that beginning April they will be rolling out a new pricing model for Red Hat Enterprise Linux use in the public cloud.

Red Hat's current pricing model for public cloud use comes down to a two-tiered model for "small" and "large" virtual machines. But given that this model was set years ago and the public cloud has become more pervasive and with wildly different VM sizes and capabilities, Red Hat is updating their public cloud pricing moving forward.

The new Red Hat Enterprise Linux pricing for the cloud is intended to better align with the growing size of cloud instances and will scale by vCPU count.

Pricing details were not shared in today's announcement but was said:
"In general, we anticipate that the new RHEL pricing to cloud partners will be lower than the current pricing for small VM/instance sizes; at parity for some small and medium VM/instance sizes; and potentially higher than the current pricing for large and very large VM/instance sizes."

So if you are running large VM instances right now with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, beginning in April you may end up paying more to do so. The pricing changes will affect all of Red Hat's cloud partners including the likes of Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, among the smaller players too.

Red Hat announced this public cloud pricing change on their blog.
