Steam Deck CAD Files Published Under Creative Commons

Ahead of the Steam Deck being released later this month, Valve today opened up all the Steam Deck design files to the public.For helping the modding community and anyone wanting to independently design accessories for the Steam Deck, Valve has published the CAD files for the Steam Deck's external shell under the Creative Commons license. Included as part of this initial Steam Deck CAD files drop are the finalized STP model, STL model, and DWG drawings of this handheld game console.

Valve announced the Steam Deck CAD files being opened up today via SteamPowered.com . All of the Steam Deck assets under the CC license can be found via gitlab.steamos.cloud