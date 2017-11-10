Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE Provides More Steam VR Linux Gaming Fun

On Thursday Croteam released Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE as the newest SteamVR title for Windows and Linux.
Croteam announced, "The glorious action-packed throwback to the golden age of first-person shooters, Serious Sam 3: BFE, became a part of virtual reality as VR fans finally get a chance to experience a shooter where cover is for amateurs and pulling the trigger makes things go boom. Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE is available on Steam for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift owners, playable on Windows PC and Linux. Thinking of jumping in? Do it now as there’s a week-long 10% launch discount...The Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE is a virtual reality action shooter serving as a prequel to the original Indie and Game of the Year sensation, Serious Sam: The First Encounter. The game takes place during an epic final struggle against Mental’s invading forces and lets you lay waste to an army of beasts and mercenaries from a whole new perspective. Redesigned to fit virtual reality, Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE features room-scale support, with true locomotion including teleport, instant teleport, blink teleport or smooth movement presets, with or without comfort mode. Also included are Croteam’s advanced VR controls, meant for the hardcore VR gamer."
The SteamOS/Linux version of Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE requires at least a Radeon R9 290 or GeForce GTX 970 while they recommend a Radeon R9 Fury or GeForce GTX 1070. These graphics card requirements happen to be the same as the Windows version of this VR title.
Being a big fan of the other Croteam VR Linux ports and they working great on Linux with the HTC Vive and a beefy enough graphics card, I can't wait to try out Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE and hope to find the time to give it a go this weekend on Linux as part of a broader SteamVR Linux testing update.
The game is available from Steam currently for $35 USD.
2 Comments