Sailfish OS 4.4 "Vanha Rauma" Released With Camera App Improvements, Updated Gecko

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

For those still intrigued by Finnish outfit Jolla and their work on the Linux-based smartphone OS Jailfish, their v4.4 "Vanha Rauma" update is out today.Sailfish OS 4.4 features a variety of incremental improvements to this smartphone OS that can be loaded onto select devices and offers some level of Android app compatibility support.



Image courtesy Jolla, showing off some of the Sailfish OS 4.4 changes.