Sailfish OS 4.4 "Vanha Rauma" Released With Camera App Improvements, Updated Gecko

For those still intrigued by Finnish outfit Jolla and their work on the Linux-based smartphone OS Jailfish, their v4.4 "Vanha Rauma" update is out today.
Sailfish OS 4.4 features a variety of incremental improvements to this smartphone OS that can be loaded onto select devices and offers some level of Android app compatibility support.
Image courtesy Jolla, showing off some of the Sailfish OS 4.4 changes.
With Sailfish OS 4.4 some of the notable changes include:
- Updating of their Mozilla Gecko based browser engine from ESR 60 to ESR 78.
- Support for Bluetooth device pairing using NFC.
- Various effect filters can be applied within Sailfish's stock Camera app.
- Sailfish's Camera/Gallery app also allows more easily scrolling through past photos with a date-based scrollbar.
- The Sailfish Android app compatibility support has been updated against Android 10r62 patch level.
- Various other fixes and compatibility enhancements.
Still being worked on for future Sailfish OS updates are VoLTE support and Xperia 10 III device support. VoLTE for Sailfish OS is expected later this year.
More details on the Sailfish OS 4.4 changes via the Jolla blog.
