Sailfish OS 4.4 "Vanha Rauma" Released With Camera App Improvements, Updated Gecko
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 March 2022 at 01:38 PM EDT. 7 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
For those still intrigued by Finnish outfit Jolla and their work on the Linux-based smartphone OS Jailfish, their v4.4 "Vanha Rauma" update is out today.

Sailfish OS 4.4 features a variety of incremental improvements to this smartphone OS that can be loaded onto select devices and offers some level of Android app compatibility support.


Image courtesy Jolla, showing off some of the Sailfish OS 4.4 changes.


With Sailfish OS 4.4 some of the notable changes include:

- Updating of their Mozilla Gecko based browser engine from ESR 60 to ESR 78.

- Support for Bluetooth device pairing using NFC.

- Various effect filters can be applied within Sailfish's stock Camera app.

- Sailfish's Camera/Gallery app also allows more easily scrolling through past photos with a date-based scrollbar.

- The Sailfish Android app compatibility support has been updated against Android 10r62 patch level.

- Various other fixes and compatibility enhancements.

Still being worked on for future Sailfish OS updates are VoLTE support and Xperia 10 III device support. VoLTE for Sailfish OS is expected later this year.

More details on the Sailfish OS 4.4 changes via the Jolla blog.
7 Comments
Related News
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support
AmigaOS-Like MorphOS 3.16 Released With Better Performance
Genode OS 22.02 Improves Ability To Use Linux Device Drivers, Adds VirtualBox 3D Guests
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Reaches Beta
FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement
OpenBMC 2.11 Released As The Leading Open-Source Linux Distro For BMCs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18