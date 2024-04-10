Gentoo Linux Now An SPI Project
While the Gentoo Foundation has long existed, to reduce the organizational complexity and overhead as well as becoming effectively a tax deductible non-profit at the US federal level, Gentoo Linux has become an associated project with Software in the Public Interest (SPI).
Software in the Public Interest is the non-profit organization that is the fiscal sponsor to a wide variety of open-source software and hardware projects including Arch Linux, LibreOffice, OpenZFS, systemd, PostgreSQL, Debian, and many others.
By becoming part of this 501(c)(3) non-profit, all donations to Gentoo Linux are now tax deductible for US donors. For those involved in the Gentoo project it frees the overhead and time involved in running the Gentoo Foundation. The Gentoo Foundation will likely be dissolved in the future now.
Those wishing to find out more about Gentoo Linux becoming an SPI associated project can do so via the news today on Gentoo.org.
