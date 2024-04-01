Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
CachyOS Making Use Of Plymouth For Better Boot Experience, Mitigates For XZ Fiasco
With being a rolling release based on Arch Linux, CachyOS had already been shipping the newest XZ releases that were shipping malicious code. That's been a nasty fiasco for XZ that is still being further investigated by many different parties. CachyOS has added a patch to their XZ package to ensure everything is in good shape.
The April 2024 release for CachyOS also now makes use of the Plymouth boot splash screen by default to provide a nice default themed boot animation for a pleasing boot experience.
CachyOS had to resort to using X11-by-default just for their ISOs due to an issue with the Calamares installer when switching the keyboard layout.
The CachyOS update also has a new partitioning layout with separate /boot and /boot/efi partitions for better handling with rEFInd particularly when doing a dual boot installation with Microsoft Windows or other Linux distributions.
There are also various bug fixes and other package updates with the April 2024 update to CachyOS as outlined on the CachyOS.org blog.